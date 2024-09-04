Right-wing influencers were duped to work for covert Russian influence operation, US says

NEW YORK (AP) — New U.S. charges allege that a media company linked to six conservative influencers was a front for a Russian influence operation. The accusations mark the third straight presidential election in which U.S. authorities have unveiled politically charged details about the Kremlin’s attempted interference in U.S. politics. They also indicate how Russia may be attempting to capitalize on the skyrocketing popularity of right-wing podcasters, livestreamers and other content creators who have found successful careers on social media in the years since Donald Trump was president. The indictment doesn’t allege any wrongdoing by the influencers, some of whom it says were given false information about source of the company’s funding.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.