Road construction on Holmes Avenue will soon be completed

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - We are two and a half weeks into the reconstruction project on Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls and crews are making great progress.

The city wants to thank everyone for their patience while the road is being updated.

"We appreciate everyone's patience. We know it can be inconvenient to have that roadway closed for a little bit, but this temporary short fix has made a road that will last for years to come, " said Eric Grossarth Public Information Officer City Idaho Falls.

Crews started putting asphalt back on the road on Wednesday, September 4th. The project should only take a day to complete, and they expect the road will be open the following week.