GUILTY – Jury verdict reached in Lori Vallow Daybell murder conspiracy trial

today at 2:30 PM
Published 3:56 PM

ARIZONA (KIFI) - The jury has reached a verdict in Lori Vallow Daybell's Arizona murder conspiracy trial. Vallow Daybell has been found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

The court has immediately entered an aggravation phase, meaning the state will present arguments to justify a harsher punishment in sentencing.

Local News 8 is streaming the courtroom proceedings on a 5-minute delay as the verdict is announced.

Seth Ratliff

