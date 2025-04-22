Chance of showers and thunderstorms as temperatures warm 

Clouds will increase tonight as a new system approaches, bringing isolated showers and thunderstorms tomorrow, especially in the southeast and central mountains.

The rest of the week will see more thunderstorm activity, with temperatures peaking on Friday and Saturday before cooling down.

Partly cloudy overnight, with a low temperature in the mid 30’s. Winds around 10 to 15 mph. Wind gusts as high as 20 mph.

For Wednesday, we’ll see a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the mid 60’s. North winds around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Thursday, showers are likely for the afternoon and evening. A high temp in the lower 60’s.