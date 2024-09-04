Sao Paulo beefs up security for Brazil’s 1st ever NFL game as players raise crime concerns

SAO PAULO (AP) — Sao Paulo state’s government says it will deploy hundreds of police officers and provide escorts for team buses for Friday’s NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers after some players expressed concern about playing in Brazil. Security operations will be coordinated with U.S. authorities for the game in Sao Paulo’s NeoQuimica Arena, the state’s public security secretariat said Wednesday. Gun violence and crime rates in Brazil are among the highest in the Latin America. Hundreds of civilian and military police will be deployed for the game, the first NFL match to be played in the South American country.

