The arrest of a former aide to NY governors highlights efforts to root out Chinese agents in the US

NEW YORK (AP) — The arrest of a former aide to two New York governors highlights a broad effort by the federal government to root out covert agents advancing China’s interests on American soil. Linda Sun, who served as deputy chief of staff for Gov. Kathy Hochul, was arrested Tuesday. Federal prosecutors say Sun was paid handsomely by China for helping align New York’s governmental messaging with the communist government’s priorities. The Justice Department last year charged a pair of men with establishing a secret Chinese government police station in New York City. U.S. prosecutors have also brought several criminal cases focused on China’s efforts to crack down on dissidents abroad.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.