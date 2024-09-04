The suspect in the Chicago-area L train shooting will be held until trial, a judge rules

MAYWOOD, Ill. (AP) — A 30-year-old charged with killing four people aboard a Chicago-area transit train must remain in custody until trial. Rhanni S. Davis made a first court appearance Wednesday after being charged with four counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors say Davis wore a mask while shooting the victims on two train cars of a Chicago Transit Authority L train headed to suburban Forest Park. Three of the victims were sleeping. Davis wore a tan jail jumpsuit with tissues stuffed in the pocket and spoke only to tell the judge to pronounce the pronunciation of the name Rhanni as “RAH-nee.”

