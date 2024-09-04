The US mulls a peacekeeping operation for Haiti to secure money and equipment to fight gangs

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. assistant secretary for Western Hemisphere affairs says the U.S. is mulling a U.N. peacekeeping operation in Haiti as one way to secure funding and staffing for a current mission led by Kenya to quell gang violence in the Caribbean country. Brian Nichols spoke hours after The Miami Herald reported Wednesday that the Biden administration is considering the possibility of a traditional U.N. peacekeeping operation given limited funding and equipment for the ongoing mission. Ultimately, the U.N. Security Council would have to vote on a peacekeeping mission. Nichols spoke a day before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to visit Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.