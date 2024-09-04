Transgender teen in Massachusetts says he was beaten at party by other high schoolers

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A transgender teenager from Massachusetts is recovering after he was allegedly beaten by other high schoolers at a party. An attorney for Jayden Tkaczyk says the 16-year-old was at a party Friday night in Gloucester when nearly a half-dozen teenagers attacked him and called him homophobic slurs. Tkaczyk’s attorney, Craig Rourke, says the other teens then chased him into the woods. Gloucester police are investigating. Tkaczyk goes to a vocational school. Rourke says he has long been bullied because he is transgender, including being forced off the Gloucester High School football team.

