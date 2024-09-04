Skip to Content
What ‘unhealthy’ air quality could mean for Pocatello residents

today at 12:22 PM
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Wildfire smoke from the west is blowing into the Portneuf Valley, making the air quality on Wednesday, September 4th "unhealthy for sensitive groups".

According to Dr. David Parry, a Pocatello allergist and immunologist at Pocatello Allergy and Asthma Clinic, sensitive groups include the very young, very old, and people with respiratory diseases like COPD, emphysema, and asthma.

Dr. Parry also said that Fall allergens could mix with air pollution from wildfire smoke and make air quality worse. The best way to breathe easier in unhealthy air is to stay inside, especially during the afternoon and evening.

"Outdoor air pollution can be best avoided by staying indoors," said Dr. Parry. "Limit the types of activities that we're doing outdoors, especially in the high pollution times."

Sam Ross

