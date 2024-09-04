What’s at stake in Mexico’s judicial system under sweeping overhaul pushed by the president

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s governing party says judges in the current court system are corrupt, and it wants to push through a unusual proposal to make the country’s entire judicial branch — some 7,000 judges —stand for election. While some countries like the United States and Switzerland elect some judges at the local level, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wants citizens to vote on every single judge, appeals court member and justice all the way up to the Supreme Court. In its present form, the proposal has drawn criticism from abroad and domestically and leaves a lot of questions to be answered.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.