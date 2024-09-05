Americans who have a job are feeling secure. Not so for many who are looking for one

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American labor market, red-hot for the past few years, has cooled. The job market is now in an unusual place: Jobholders are mostly secure, with layoffs low, historically speaking. Yet the pace of hiring has slowed, and landing a job has become harder. If you have a job, you aren’t likely to lose it. But if you’re looking for one, good luck. Since peaking in March 2022 as the economy accelerated out of the pandemic recession, the number of listed job openings has dropped by more than a third. On Friday, the government will report on whether hiring slowed sharply again in August after a much-weaker-than-expected July job gain.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.