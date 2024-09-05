China halts foreign adoptions of its children

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government is no longer allowing international adoptions of its children. Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said Thursday that the only exception will be for blood relatives adopting a child or a stepchild. She didn’t explain the decision other than to say it was in line with the spirit of relevant international conventions. Many foreigners have adopted children from China over the decades, visiting the country to pick them up and then bringing them to a new home overseas. China suspended international adoptions during the COVID-19 pandemic and later resumed them for children who had received travel authorization before the suspension.

