CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – An accident involving a single vehicle on Yale Road at 1875 E Road, east of Declo, has killed a 36 year old man from Paul. He was driving a 2014 Kenworth westbound on Yale Road.

Idaho State Police is investigating the crash and reported that “the driver failed to negotiate a curve, went off the road, crossed the intersection of 1875 Road, and rolled onto its side. The driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene.”