Former Taiwan presidential candidate suspected in corruption case is sent back to jail

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A former Taiwanese presidential candidate who was once mayor of the capital Taipei has been returned to custody amid a sprawling corruption scandal. Ko Wen-je was returned to detention Thursday after a legal panel overruled an earlier order allowing him to return home. Ko’s case involves favors and payments from a web of business people and local level politicians brought to light by an urban redevelopment project that stood to bring the investors massive profits without having undergone necessary reviews. Ko heads the Taiwan People’s Party and drew support from young Taiwanese looking for an alternative to the two party system that has governed Taiwanese politics for the last two decades.

