Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for a runaway teenager

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (IFPD RELEASE) – The Idaho Falls Police Department is currently searching for 17-year-old Analicia Lopez, who is considered a runaway. Miss Lopez was reported as a runaway on September 2nd and was last seen in Idaho Falls on August 19th. Her last communication with family was September 3rd but she is refusing to return home.

Miss Lopez is possibly in the Bingham County area. She is 4 foot 11, 118 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and has a rose tattoo on her chest, "Gonzalez" tattooed on her inner left forearm, and tattoos of crosses and dots on her knuckles.

As a reminder, any person who knowingly harbors a runaway may be charged with a misdemeanor and has a responsibility to report the juvenile’s whereabouts to police. Anyone who has knowledge of Miss Lopez's whereabouts, currently or during the past two weeks, is encouraged to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208)529-1200.