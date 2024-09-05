JD Vance says he laments that school shootings are a ‘fact of life’ and calls for better security

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance says he laments that school shootings are a “fact of life” and the U.S. needs to harden security to prevent more carnage like the shooting this week that left four dead in Georgia. The Ohio senator said at a rally Thursday in Phoenix that gun control doesn’t stop shootings. He says “psychos” recognize schools are soft targets where they can get attention. Vance says Americans “don’t have to like the reality that we live in” but it needs to be recognized and dealt with. He called the shooting in Georgia an “awful tragedy” and said the community deserves prayers and sympathy.

