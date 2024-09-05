Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington’s death, with new music

AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Linkin Park is back with a new lineup and debuting their first new music since the 2017 death of lead singer Chester Bennington.

On Thursday, the band kicked off a livestream showcasing new singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain, who will join returning members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix and Joe Hahn in Linkin Park’s new lineup. Shinoda and Armstrong share vocal duties.

The new lineup launched into a new single, “The Emptiness Machine,” at the top of the stream. Armstrong’s performance style comfortably continues the band’s legacy: Her full-throated vocals recall Bennington without attempting parody, immediately evidenced on the second song of the set: “Somewhere I Belong.”

“This is a very special day for us,” Shinoda said as he led introductions, mentioning that guitarist Alex Feder was filling in Delson for the night. “In the role of Chester Bennington this afternoon is each of you,” Shinoda addressed the crowd.

The new Linkin Park also announced a new album, “From Zero.” It releases Nov. 15.

The rock-rap band is one of the most commercially successful acts of the 2000s, aided by Bennington’s vocals. At 41, he died by suicide shortly after the release of the group’s last album, “One More Light.” In the years since, Linkin Park has dropped a number of re-releases, including 20th anniversary editions of “Hybrid Theory,” “Meteora” and, this year, the career-spanning greatest hits collection, “Papercuts.”

“Before Linkin Park, our first band name was Xero. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking,” Shinoda said in a statement announcing the upcoming release.

Armstrong comes from alt-rock band Dead Sara and Brittain is a songwriter and producer who has worked with Papa Roach, One OK Rock and All Time Low, among others. He replaces original drummer Rob Bourdon, who “has decided to step away,” a band representative told The Associated Press.

“The more we worked with Emily and Colin, the more we enjoyed their world-class talents, their company, and the things we created,” Shinoda said. “We feel really empowered with this new lineup and the vibrant and energized new music we’ve made together. We’re weaving together the sonic touchpoints we’ve been known for and still exploring new ones.”

The band also announced the “From Zero World Tour,” featuring five arena shows in Los Angeles; New York; Hamburg, Germany; London and Seoul this month, and a sixth in November in Bogotá, Colombia.

“From Zero” tracklist:

1. From Zero (Intro)

2. The Emptiness Machine

3. Cut The Bridge

4. Heavy Is The Crown

5. Over Each Other

6. Casualty

7. Overflow

8. Two Faced

9. Stained

10. IGYEIH

11. Good Things Go