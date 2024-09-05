Netanyahu gives a starkly different take on Biden administration’s hopes for a Gaza deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are sharply at odds over prospects of reaching a deal for a Gaza cease-fire and hostage release. U.S. national security spokesman John Kirby reiterated Thursday that only “implementing details” need to be hammered out. U.S. officials have been working to revise existing proposals to deal with differences between Hamas and Israel. Those include whether Israeli forces can stay in a buffer zone between Gaza and Egypt and terms of a swap of prisoners in Israel for hostages held by Hamas. Netanyahu tells “Fox and Friends” that Israelis will offer no concessions after the weekend discovery of six slain hostages. He says “there’s not a deal in the making.”

