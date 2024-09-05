Pakistan hasn’t learned lessons from 2022 deadly floods, experts say
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Experts says that millions of people in Pakistan continue to live along the path of floodwaters showing neither people nor the government have learned any lessons from the 2022 devastating floods that killed 1,737 people. An aid group said half of the victims among 300 people killed by rains since July are children. Heavy rainfall is currently drenching those areas that had been badly hit by the deluges two years ago. The charity Save the Children said in a statement that floods and heavy rains have killed more than 150 children in Pakistan since the start of the monsoon season.