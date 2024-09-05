Rift between Parkland massacre survivor and some families of the dead erupts in court

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A nasty rift between the most seriously wounded survivor of the 2018 Parkland school massacre and some families of the 17 murdered has erupted in court. At a Thursday hearing fight over dueling lawsuit settlements each side recently reached with the shooter, opposing attorneys accused each other of lying. The immediate fight is over an agreement survivor Anthony Borges reached with Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz. That settlement would give Borges the rights to Cruz’s name and image, approval over any interviews he might do and a $400,000 annuity left Cruz by his deceased mother. Attorneys for the families of three slain students quickly countered with their own $190 million settlement.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.