Ukraine gets a new chief diplomat as the war with Russia enters a critical phase

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s parliament has approved the appointment of a new foreign minister, two lawmakers said. Andrii Sybiha, a former ambassador to Turkey, is the country’s new chief diplomat. He replaced Dmytro Kuleba, who became one of Ukraine’s most recognizable faces on the international stage as he petitioned and pleaded with Western countries to support Ukraine’s war effort. Sybiha, 49, has been working as Kuleba’s deputy since April. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is seeking to breathe fresh life into his administration with the war against Russia poised for what could be a pivotal phase.

