Why is Beijing interested in a mid-level government aide in New York State?

BANGKOK (AP) — The decision by New York prosecutors to charge a former aide to the New York governor this week with acting as an illegal agent for the Chinese government has raised concerns about China’s efforts to influence U.S. politics. Linda Sun is accused of pushing Chinese interests in exchange for financial benefits worth millions of dollars. While previous cases involved charges against suspected Chinese spies for reporting on and surveilling dissidents critical of the Communist Party, Tuesday’s case appeared to show how China is trying to directly influence U.S. politics in line with its interests, even at the local level.

