AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Delaware’s state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — The impending departures of Gov. John Carney and U.S. Sen. Tom Carper are having ripple effects throughout the ballot in Tuesday’s state primaries in Delaware. Carney is term-limited and is now running for Wilmington mayor after holding different statewide offices for more than 20 years. Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long hopes to succeed Carney but faces opposition in the Democratic primary. U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester is unopposed in the Democratic primary to replace Carper. Contested primaries have emerged for the seats Hall-Long and Rochester are giving up to run for higher office.

