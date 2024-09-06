AP Decision Notes: What to expect in New Hampshire’s state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Hampshire is among the smallest states in the country, but its state primaries have enough intrigue to fill a much larger state. Tuesday’s primaries will set the stage for important general elections. Due to the retirements of Gov. Chris Sununu and longtime Rep. Ann Kuster, there are open races for governor and the state’s 2nd Congressional District. Both races have competitive Republican and Democratic primaries. And on top of those key executive and legislative races, all seats in the nation’s largest state legislature are up for election in 2024.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.