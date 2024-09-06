Bull that escaped from Illinois farm lassoed after hours on the run

MARENGO, Ill. (AP) — A bull that escaped from an Illinois farm spent hours on the run before men on horseback finally lassoed the beast in a scene straight out of the Old West. The bull was captured Thursday evening after the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office warned in a Facebook post that “there is a loose bull in the vegetation” in Marengo, about 60 miles northwest of Chicago. Video from WLS-TV shows six men on horseback chasing the 1,200-pound black angus crossbreed through a pasture. Three of the men later lassoed the bull just outside the town of Union and led him back to the farm he’d escaped from.

