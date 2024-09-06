Cowabunga! New England town celebrates being the birthplace of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

DOVER, N.H. (AP) — The city where the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were conceived has largely been overlooked during the crime-fighting quartet’s meteoric rise. But a new museum exhibit hopes to change that. The Woodman Museum in Dover, New Hampshire, opened a permanent exhibit in July that aims to tell how the Turtles got their start in a local home. Among other things, the exhibit includes cabinets full of turtle memorabilia, rare Turtles’ comics and artwork and even a Turtles’ video game console. Much of the material for the exhibit came from Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman and his studio.

