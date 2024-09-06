Missouri abortion-rights amendment could be axed from the ballot after ruling

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge says an abortion-rights campaign didn’t meet legal requirements to qualify for the November ballot. But Cole County Circuit Judge Christopher Limbaugh on Friday stopped short of removing the proposal from November’s ballot. Instead, he gave the campaign a chance to appeal before a Tuesday deadline to make changes to the Missouri ballot. The abortion-rights campaign says it will appeal. Missouri outlaws almost all abortions. The proposed constitutional amendment would guarantee the right to abortion until fetal viability. Abortion opponents sued, arguing that the campaign didn’t spell out the host of abortion laws the amendment likely would undo.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.