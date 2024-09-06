Nevada inmate who died was pepper sprayed and held face down, autopsy shows
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — An autopsy report shows that a Nevada prisoner died after he was pepper sprayed, shackled and held face down. The report follows a nine-month investigation into the cause of Patrick Odale’s death at Southern Desert Correctional Center near Las Vegas in December 2023. The Las Vegas coroner’s office last week ruled Odale’s death a homicide. Low levels of methamphetamine and an animal sedative were also found in his system. The coroner’s office says the drugs contributed to his death. The Nevada Department of Corrections hasn’t said how many officers were involved or if any were disciplined, and has declined to comment on the report.