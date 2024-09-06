Police say 2 children were found dead inside a vehicle in Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma say two 2-year-old children were found dead inside a vehicle after accidentally being left there. A police spokesperson says the two were found Thursday afternoon by officers responding to a request for a welfare check on the vehicle that was stopped on a city street. Police did not identify the children or who had left them in the vehicle and did not immediately return phone calls and an email for information on Friday. Police said the children’s bodies were sent to the state medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of their deaths.