2 young sisters apparently drowned in a Long Island pond, police say

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say two young sisters apparently drowned in a pond near their Long Island apartment complex. Police say a family member called police Saturday afternoon to report that the girls, ages 2 and 4, had gone missing. Officers and locals searched the girls’ apartment complex in Holtsville and found them unresponsive in a nearby pond shortly before 3:30 p.m. Authorities say lifesaving measures were performed and the girls were brought to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Suffolk County homicide detectives are investigating the deaths.

