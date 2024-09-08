Harris campaign plans for aggressive outreach in swing states after Tuesday’s debate with Trump

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris plans a four-day campaign trip through major swing states after the Democrat’s debate with Republican Donald Trump. Her “New Way Forward” tour will include a new television spot, rallies, canvassing events and programs designed to target important voting groups. The period after Tuesday’s debate in Philadelphia marks the start of the aggressive sprint toward the end of what has been a dramatic race. Harris kicks off her tour Thursday in North Carolina and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will be in Michigan. On Friday, Harris will return to Pennsylvania while Walz is in Michigan and Wisconsin. More details are to come.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.