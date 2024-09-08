Hilfiger goes full nautical for Fashion Week, with runway show on former Staten Island Ferry boat

NEW YORK (AP) — Tommy Hilfiger loves celebrating New York City and its landmarks. He also loves a nautical theme — and some good music. So for his New York Fashion Week show on Sunday night, the designer brought all those elements together in his typically splashy way, inviting guests aboard a decommissioned ferry boat and giving them not only a runway show but a rap-filled finale. The live rap performance, which electrified the fashion crowd, featured Ghostface Killah, Method Man, and Raekwon from Staten Island’s own Wu-Tang clan weaving through the runways and seats as they sang. The soundtrack was curated by Questlove.

