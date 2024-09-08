King Charles attends church prayers on the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III has attended church near the royal Balmoral estate in Scotland for prayers and reflection in remembrance of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on the second anniversary of her death. Charles and his wife Camilla have been spending the summer in the Scottish Highlands, where the late monarch died at 96 years old on September 8, 2022. Charles and Camilla were seen arriving for the Sunday morning service at the tiny granite church of Crathie Kirk, the royal family’s place of worship when they stay in nearby Balmoral Castle. Charles ascended the throne two years ago Sunday when his mother died in her Platinum Jubilee year after reigning for a record seven decades.

