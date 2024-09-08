NATO member Romania says a Russian drone violated its airspace

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Romania says a Russian drone violated its airspace during nighttime attacks on neighboring Ukraine and urged Moscow to stop what it described as an escalation. The Romanian Defense Ministry says the incident occurred Sunday as Russia carried out attacks on “civilian targets and port infrastructure” across the Danube River in Ukraine. Romania deployed F-16 warplanes to monitor its airspace. Romanian emergency authorities also issued text alerts to residents of two eastern regions. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Romania has confirmed drone fragments on its territory on several occasions and as recently as July this year.

