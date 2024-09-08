The AI industry uses a light lobbying touch to educate Congress from a corporate perspective

WASHINGTON (AP) — Education has become a primary goal of artificial intelligence interests in Washington. That’s the assessment of lobbyists, members of Congress and industry experts. AI lobbyists are casting themselves as a resource for information on the rapidly evolving industry. These lobbyists are aiming to convince Washington that the fears around AI are overblown and that the United States doesn’t need to follow the European Union. The EU this year passed first-of-its-kind regulations. Congress has so far taken a light touch on AI, especially in an election year.

