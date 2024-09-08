Tyreek Hill was briefly detained for a traffic violation ahead of Dolphins’ season opener

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Police are calling for an investigation into why Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was briefly detained for a traffic violation while entering Hard Rock Stadium hours before his team was set to open the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hill was seen on video posted to the social media site X laying face down on the ground as officers placed his hands behind his back and appeared to put handcuffs on him. Hill still took the field and started for the Dolphins. Hill led the NFL in receiving yards in 2023,

