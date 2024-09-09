2 charged in plot to solicit attacks on minorities, officials and infrastructure on Telegram

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two people who prosecutors say were motivated by white supremacist ideology have been charged with using the messaging app Telegram to encourage acts of violence against minorities, government officials and critical infrastructure in the United States. The defendants, identified as Dallas Erin Humber and Matthew Robert Allison, face 15 federal counts in the Eastern District of California. Justice Department officials say the defendants used Telegram to transmit bomb-making materials, to distribute a list of potential targets for assassination — including a federal judge, a senator and a former U.S. attorney — and to celebrate perpetrators of prior acts of violence.

