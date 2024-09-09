Amy Adams and Marielle Heller put all of their motherhood experiences into ‘Nightbitch’

TORONTO (AP) — As a movie, “Nightbitch” captures some of the truest and rawest but seldom Instagrammed things about early motherhood. For its star Amy Adams and its writer-director Marielle Heller, “Nightbitch” is about as close to the bone as it gets. Adams plays a woman credited only as “Mother.” Raising a newborn, she experiences a wide range of emotions. In an interview following the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Adams and Heller say they put all of their own experiences as mothers into the film. “Nightbitch” will be released by Searchlight Pictures on Dec. 6.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.