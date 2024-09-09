Black Caucus issues new guidelines for DEI policies and urges firms to help reduce racial wealth gap

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Congressional Black Caucus has issued new guidelines for corporations to use in adopting their diversity, equity and inclusion policies. The report released Monday by the Democratic caucus outlines how companies can adopt effective and inclusive DEI policies to promote broad prosperity. In 2020 after the murder of George Floyd, major corporations pledged more than $50 billion to combat racial injustice and promised to reform their own policies. But some companies have backed away from such commitments as conservative lawmakers and activists have lashed out. In an interview with The Associated Press, CBC Chair Steven Horsford condemned “far right actors who are attempting to bully corporate America” and urged companies to step up their efforts.

