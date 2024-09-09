Bridge collapses as more rain falls in Vietnam and storm deaths rise to 21

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A bridge has collapsed as more rain falls on northern Vietnam from a former typhoon that caused landslides, flooding, power outages and at least 21 deaths. Reports said several vehicles fell into the engorged river when the steel bridge collapsed in Phu Tho province Monday morning. Three people were rescued in an ongoing operation. Typhoon Yagi made landfall in Vietnam on Saturday and later weakened to a tropical depression. But forecasters have still warned the continuing downpours could cause floods and landslides. Overall, state media reported 21 deaths and at least 299 people injured. Before hitting Vietnam, Yagi caused at least 20 deaths in the Philippines last week and three deaths in China.

