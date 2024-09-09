Courts in Nebraska and Missouri weigh arguments to keep abortion measures off the ballot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — With ballot deadlines approaching, courts in Nebraska and Missouri are weighing legal arguments that could keep voters from deciding abortion rights. The Nebraska Supreme Court heard arguments Monday in three lawsuits that seek to keep one or both of the state’s competing abortion initiatives off the ballot. One measure would enshrine in the state constitution the right to have an abortion. The other would write into the constitution Nebraska’s current 12-week abortion ban. In Missouri, the state’s high court will hear arguments in an appeal on a similar abortion rights effort. That comes after a judge ruled Friday that an abortion-rights campaign didn’t meet legal requirements to qualify for the November ballot.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.