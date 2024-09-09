How did a popular Philippine televangelist land on the FBI’s most-wanted list?
Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — In his heyday, Apollo Carreon Quiboloy was one of the most influential religious leaders and televangelists in the Philippines. Proclaiming himself as the “appointed son of God,” he also was a political kingmaker who backed former President Rodrigo Duterte. An expanded U.S. indictment in 2021 charged him with having sex with women and underage girls and sex trafficking by force, among other crimes. He’s facing similar criminal complaints in the Philippines, where he went into hiding this year. Surrounded by heavily armed police, the 74-year-old preacher and four co-accused surrendered Sunday in his religious stronghold in the south.