Jailed Harvey Weinstein taken to NYC hospital for emergency heart surgery, his representatives say
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Jailed ex-movie mogul Harvey Weinstein underwent emergency heart surgery at a New York City hospital on Monday. Weinstein’s representatives said the 72-year-old was taken to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan from the Rikers Island jail complex late Sunday “due to severe medical conditions.” News of Weinstein’s hospitalization was first reported by ABC News. Weinstein has been in an out of Bellevue Hospital since returning to Rikers Island from state prison in April after an appeals court overturned his 2020 rape and sexual assault convictions and ordered a new trial.