Morgan Wallen leads the 2024 Country Music Association award noms, Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ snubbed

NEW YORK (AP) — Morgan Wallen tops the 2024 Country Music Association award nominations with seven. For a third year in a row, Wallen is up for both the top prize, entertainer of the year, and the male vocalist categories. Rounding out the entertainer of the year categories are Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton and Lainey Wilson. Stapleton and Cody Johnson have five nominations each. Some fans speculated that Beyoncé, whose landmark country-and-then-some reclamation “Cowboy Carter” was release during the eligibility window, could receive a nomination at the 2024 CMAs. She did not. The 2024 CMA Awards will air on Nov. 20 on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern.

