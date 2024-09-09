New Jersey Democrat George Helmy sworn in as replacement for Menendez in the Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Jersey has a new U.S. senator after the August resignation of Democrat Bob Menendez. Sen. George Helmy was sworn in on Monday and will serve in office for about two months until the November election. Democratic Rep. Andy Kim and Republican hotelier Curtis Bashaw are vying for the seat and the winner will immediately replace Helmy, who is a former chief of staff to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. Menendez resigned in August after he was convicted on charges that he used his influence to meddle in three different state and federal criminal investigations.

