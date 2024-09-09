Read the transcript of Kate’s video announcement about her cancer treatment

LONDON (AP) — Kate, Princess of Wales, has released a video saying she has completed her chemotherapy treatment for cancer. She announced in March that she had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer that was detected after abdominal surgery earlier in the year and would begin the treatment. Her updated statement released Monday says it has been a difficult year for her family but it has provided perspective on life and being grateful for simple but important things, such as “loving and being loved.” She thanked supporters for their kindness and compassion and told those fighting cancer that she remains by their sides.

