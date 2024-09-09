South Korean truth commission says it found more evidence of forced adoptions in the 1980s

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean truth commission says it found evidence that women were pressured into giving away their infants for foreign adoptions at government-funded facilities where thousands of so-called “vagrants” were confined and enslaved from the 1960s to the 1980s. The report by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission came years after the AP confirmed adoptions from the biggest such facility, Brothers Home, which shipped children in part of a huge, profit-seeking enterprise that exploited thousands of people trapped within the compound. The commission’s latest report focused on four other facilities and also highlighted other human rights abuses there, including a very high death rate.

