The UN chief calls the death and destruction in Gaza the worst he’s seen

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. chief says the United Nations has offered to monitor any cease-fire in Gaza and is demanding an end to the worst death and destruction he has seen in his more than seven-year tenure. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told The Associated Press in an interview Monday that it’s “unrealistic” to think the U.N. could play a role either administering Gaza or providing a peacekeeping force because Israel is unlikely to accept a U.N. role. But he said “the U.N. will be available to support any cease-fire” and it is “one of the hypotheses that we’ve put on the table.” He also says the level of suffering in Gaza is unprecedented.

