Top leaders of Imran Khan’s party arrested in Pakistan after being accused of inciting violence

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani police have arrested several top leaders from former imprisoned Prime Minister Imran Khan’s opposition party, a day after some people clashed with the police a mile from a protest calling for his release. Among the detainees, accused of inciting violence, was the president of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, Gohar Khan, who is not related to the former premier. Videos circulating online showed police taking the party head out of his vehicle on Monday before whisking him away to a police station. The PTI said in a statement other top party officials were arrested in multiple ongoing raids but didn’t disclose how many were detained.

